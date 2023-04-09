Three senior FIDE rated chess players barred from TN district tournament for playing in private tourney
By IANS | Published: April 9, 2023 04:48 PM 2023-04-09T16:48:04+5:30 2023-04-09T17:00:09+5:30
By Venkatachari Jagannathan Chennai, April 9 Even after the Competition Commission of India vj/vd Disclaimer: This post has ...
By Venkatachari Jagannathan
Chennai, April 9 Even after the Competition Commission of India
vj/vd
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app