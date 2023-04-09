Three senior FIDE rated chess players barred from TN district tournament for playing in private tourney

By IANS | Published: April 9, 2023 04:48 PM 2023-04-09T16:48:04+5:30 2023-04-09T17:00:09+5:30

By Venkatachari Jagannathan Chennai, April 9 Even after the Competition Commission of India vj/vd Disclaimer: This post has ...

Three senior FIDE rated chess players barred from TN district tournament for playing in private tourney | Three senior FIDE rated chess players barred from TN district tournament for playing in private tourney

Three senior FIDE rated chess players barred from TN district tournament for playing in private tourney

Next

By Venkatachari Jagannathan
Chennai, April 9 Even after the Competition Commission of India


vj/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Competition Commission Of India