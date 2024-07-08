Thrilled to introduce American Gambits to chess world": Ashwin on Global Chess League debut

London [UK], July 8 : Prachura PP, Ravichandran Ashwin and Venkat K Narayana (KVN) owned American Gambits, on Monday announced its debut in the second season of Global Chess League. The second season of the league will be held in London from October 3 to October 12 at the Friends House.

The entry of Prachura PP, a celebrated figure in the chess community, has set a new precedence in the sport by joining the first-of-its-kind innovative league in the world of chess. Expressing his excitement to join the Global Chess League bandwagon, an ardent chess lover Prachura, said, "The Global Chess League is the most exciting league to emerge in the world of chess where the topmost players in the world battle for their teams. For a sport played in over 190 countries and one that has no age or gender bar, owning a franchise is a wonderful opportunity."

R Ashwin, legendary Indian Cricketer and chess aficionado, added, "We're thrilled to introduce the American Gambits to the chess world. With a blend of strategic brilliance and unwavering determination, our team aims to redefine the game. As the co-owner, I'm excited to witness their journey and contribute to their success."

The second edition will feature top players from around the world, including reigning world champions and rising stars, competing in a unique team format that emphasizes strategy, collaboration, and high-stakes play.

Sameer Pathak, CEO, Global Chess League, said, "Prachura's deep affection for chess and business acumen, Ashwin's credentials both as an ace sportsman and chess lover, and KVN's leadership in business and the film industry are well known. The trio's franchise ownership is expected to bring fresh perspectives and dynamic growth to the league. We are delighted to have them on board for our fast-growing and innovative Global Chess League."

In the tournament, each team will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system. Each team will play ten matches across black and white pieces. The teams will play five matches, with all six players in each team initially playing with the white or black pieces against their opponents, followed by a reverse round in which the entire team will play five matches with the reversed colour pieces against the same opponent. The winning team for every match will be determined by the points aggregated from wins and draws across all six games played in the match. The top two teams will advance to the final round.

