Time will tell, but would like to just confirm that McSweeney is a good choice, says Hayden

New Delhi, Nov 16 Australia’s batting great Matthew Hayden said time will tell whether Nathan McSweeney will have a great Test career, adding that for him, he looks to be a good choice in opening the batting during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

McSweeney got the nod to open the batting for the all-important five-match series against India via knocks of 39 and 88 not out as a number four batter in the first four-day game against India A at Mackay, before amassing scores of 14 and 25 as an opener in the second four-day game at Melbourne.

He generally bats at number three and four in domestic cricket but is now all set to open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja at Perth, starting on November 22. “Time will tell. That’s the political answer. From a former opening batsman’s point of view, I’d like to just confirm that he’s a good choice.”

“It doesn’t really matter where you start (in the order). What really matters is you’ve got the character and the qualities that are required to play Test match cricket for Australia. I don’t personally know Nathan, but it’s been confirmed by (selector) George Bailey that he is a special talent and has been groomed for potential leadership roles,” said Hayden to The Sydney Morning Herald.

At the same time, Hayden urged the Australian cricket fans to be cautious about expecting miracles from McSweeney against a strong Indian bowling line-up. “Rome wasn’t built in a day. It’s almost impossible to replace David Warner at the top of the order. The side is going to feel different without the ‘Bull’ at the top of the order.”

“The first 20-odd Test matches that I’d played, I think I was averaging 30. The first seven or so Test matches, I was averaging 20. On debut, I got 15 and five. Sir Donald Bradman got 18 and one on debut. Steve Waugh made 13 and five.”

“It’s crazy to think that it’s just going to be sunshine. I can assure you one thing, it’s mostly hailing in Test cricket, and in particular at the top. I just think that the Australian public should understand that this is going to be a really challenging summer of cricket.”

He signed off by saying India’s 3-0 defeat to New Zealand at home won’t have any bearing on their performances in Australia. “It’s probably the kick up the arse that India need. Even though India copped a drubbing in that series … and were lightweight in terms of their own performance … the fact that they’ve played long format cricket is an advantage from a preparation point of view.”

