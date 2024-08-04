'To one of my greatest rivals': Sindhu pens down heartfelt post for injured Carolina Marin

New Delhi, Aug 4 Spain's star shuttler Carolina Marin suffered a devastating knee injury, forcing her to forfeit mid-way in her women's singles semifinal match of the Paris Olympics against He Bingjiao of China. PV Sindhu, who faced a narrow defeat against Marin at the Rio 2016 Olympics gold medal match, took to social media to express her deep admiration and support for the Spanish player during her challenging time.

“To one of my greatest rivals and dearest friends on the tour, Carolina Marin, I am sending all the positive energy in the world your way. You were playing a phenomenal match, and I was deeply rooting for you!" Sindhu wrote on Instagram post.

“Deep down, I believe there was no player on tour I hated playing against more than you. Your willpower, sheer determination, and uncanny ability to put players under pressure are unmatched. Knowing you and your willpower, it’s only a matter of time, buddy! Just know I will always be your biggest supporter,” she concluded.

Marin, who had taken the first game 21-14 and led 10-6 in the second game, faced a devastating blow when a fall aggravated her knee injury. The impairment forced the three-time world champion to retire after losing another two points.

It wasn't Marin's first Olympic heartbreak. The Rio gold medalist had to withdraw from the Tokyo Games due to a torn knee ligament, a painful decision announced just two months before the event.

