“Today, I Play My Last…”: PR Sreejesh Announces Retirement Ahead of IND vs ESP Bronze Medal Match at Paris Olympics 2024

Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has announced his retirement ahead of the bronze medal match against Spain at the Paris Olympics 2024. The match, set to begin at 5:30 PM IST, will be Sreejesh's final appearance in the blue shirt for India.

Sreejesh, renowned for his exceptional goalkeeping skills, has been a pivotal figure in Indian hockey for many years. In an emotional farewell message on X (formerly Twitter), he reflected on his career and the significance of his last game.

As I stand between the posts for the final time, my heart swells with gratitude and pride. This journey, from a young boy with a dream to the man defending India's honour, has been nothing short of extraordinary.



Today, I play my last match for India. Every save, every dive,… pic.twitter.com/pMPtLRVfS0 — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 8, 2024

"As I stand between the posts for the final time, my heart swells with gratitude and pride. This journey, from a young boy with a dream to the man defending India's honour, has been nothing short of extraordinary. Today, I play my last match for India. Every save, every dive, every roar of the crowd will forever echo in my soul. Thank you, India, for believing in me, for standing by me. This is not the end, but the beginning of cherished memories. Forever a custodian of dreams. Jai Hind," Sreejesh wrote.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper, who has earned 328 international caps and competed in three Olympic Games, is set to make his fourth Olympic appearance. His career highlights include a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games, a bronze medal in Jakarta-Palembang, and a silver medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Sreejesh was instrumental in India’s bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the team’s third-place finish at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22. He has been honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021 and was named World Games Athlete of the Year 2021. Sreejesh also won back-to-back FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards in 2021 and 2022.

His career also includes a gold medal in the 2019 FIH Men's Series Finals and significant contributions to India’s gold medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games, which secured the team’s place at the Paris 2024 Olympics