"Today Manu has done wonders": says Manu Bhaker's mother as shooter bags two medals at Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 30 : Manu Bhaker's mother Sumedha Bhaker expressed her feelings as her daughter made history on Tuesday when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics.

Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event. Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event.

"...After getting Jaspal sir's guidance, today Manu has done wonders...," Sumedha Bhaker said while speaking to ANI.

Bhaker's father, Ramkrishna Bhaker also expressed his feelings as her daughter made history on Tuesday when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics.

"I am very happy. This is big news for the whole country. I thank the countrymen for giving their love and blessings to Manu and also helping her in tough times," Ramkrishna Bhaker said.

Sarabjot's father, Jitender Singh went onto express his feelings too after his son bagged a bronze medal along with Bhaker.

"...Manu Bhaker and my son have won Bronze. Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker and her family. We are delighted...First, I will visit the Gurudwara and pay obeisance...There will be celebrations in our village...," Jitender Singh said.

Earlier on Monday, Manu-Sarabjot secured 580-20x points in total to finish third.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages for Manu and Sarabjot poured in after the pair secured Bronze. Former Olympic Silver Medalist and Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulated the pair.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics! This victory is a testament to unwavering hard work and dedication. Special congratulations to Manu Bhaker for creating history by winning two medals at the same Olympics," he said.

Sports Minister Mansukhy Mandaviya said the achievements of the pair had made the nation proud.

"Huge congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the historic BRONZE medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event for Bharat! Your incredible teamwork has made the nation proud," he posted on X.

