Tokyo Gold Medallist Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat Suspended for 18 Months, To Miss Paris Paralympics

Tokyo gold medallist para shuttler Pramod Bhagat has been suspended for a period of 18 months due to whereabout failure and will miss the Paris Paralympic Games, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday.

"In 1 March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months," BWF said.

UPDATE: Indian #Parabadminton#Tokyo2020 gold medallist Pramod Bhagat suspended for 18 months for breaching BWF anti-doping regulations with three whereabouts failures within 12 months. #Paris2024#Paralympicshttps://t.co/YLdD7BWI5N — BWF (@bwfmedia) August 13, 2024

"Bhagat, an SL3 athlete, appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division. "On 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed the Bhagat's appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 1 March 2024. His period of ineligibility is now in effect," the statement added.

Bhagat won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in men's singles SL3 category, beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final.