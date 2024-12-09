Toni Kroos, Lucy Bronze picked in star-studded FIFPRO World 11

New Delhi, Dec 9 The FIFPRO Men’s World 11 and FIFPRO Women’s World 11 have been revealed, after over 28,000 professional footballers from 70 countries exercised their vote to select the team of the year from 26 players who received the most votes from their peers for their performances between August 21, 2023, to July 14 2024.

Six Real Madrid players, including the now-retired Toni Kroos, and four Manchester City stars were included in the 2024 Men’s World 11, with Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Ederson and Rodri registering their debuts. Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, making his fourth World 11 appearance, is the only player not from Real or City to be voted into the 2024 men’s team of the year.

The Women’s World 11 with Lucy Bronze, Mary Earps, Alex Greenwood, Lauren James and Keira Walsh being selected by their fellow professionals; Bronze’s inclusion means the defender equals the current women’s appearance record (7) which she shares with France’s Wendie Renard.

Brazilian star Marta makes her return to the team of the year for the first time since 2021, while Barbra Banda’s inclusion means the Zambian becomes the first African player to make the Women’s World 11.

The year 2024 marks the first World 11 edition since 2006 when Lionel Messi has not been named in the team. The Argentinian holds the all-time record for World 11 appearances after being voted into the team of the year by his peers 17 times.

2024 FIFPRO Women's World 11

Goalkeeper: Mary Earps (Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain, England)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona/Chelsea, England), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid, Spain), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England)

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain), Ale11a Putellas (Barcelona, Spain), Keira Walsh (Barcelona, England)

Forwards: Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride, Zambia), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia), Lauren James (Chelsea, England), Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)

2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany), Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid, France), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)

