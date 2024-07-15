Tony Hemming appointed Pakistan’s chief curator on a two-year contract

Lahore, July 15 Tony Hemming has been appointed as the new head curator on a two-year contract, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday. Perth-based Hemming will arrive in Lahore on Wednesday to begin his role.

One of Hemming’s immediate tasks will be to prepare pitches for Pakistan’s upcoming five ICC World Test Championship matches against Bangladesh (two in August-September) and England (three in October).

Hemming will also oversee pitch preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which Pakistan will host from February 19 to March 9. Hemming is a highly respected curator with nearly four decades of experience and has worked at various iconic cricket grounds in Australia, including Melbourne, Perth and Tasmania.

He has also worked in countries such as Bangladesh (where he left recently after joining in July 2023), Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where he was the ICC’s Head Curator from 2007 to 2017 in Dubai. During his time with the ICC, Hemming also oversaw pitch preparation at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which was one of Pakistan’s home venues from 2009 to 2019.

Pakistan’s home season will begin with them play two Tests against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi (August 21-25) and Karachi (August 30-September 3). It will then host England for three Tests in Multan (October 7-11), Karachi (October 15-19) and Rawalpindi (October 24-28).

As of now, Pakistan has played five Tests in two series against Sri Lanka and Australia, winning two and losing three, resulting in them being at fifth position on the points table of ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle with 22 points.

