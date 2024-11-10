Top Indian athletes mark their presence at 5th edition of Indian Sports Honour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : The Indian Sports Honours is back with its fifth edition which aims to put the spotlight on India's finest athletes and their remarkable performances throughout the year.

The honours celebrated the achievements across a broad range of sports, including Olympic sports, Paralympic sports, the Asian Games, and the Commonwealth Games, along with Cricket, Squash, and Chess.

The star-studded event began with the red carpet where the sports and entertainment fraternity came together for the honours.

Present at the event were some of India's famous sportspeople, including Abhinav Bindra, Sania Mirza, Muralikant Petkar, Vijender Singh, Yogeshwar Dutt, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyanka Patil, Sarabjot Singh, Lakshya Sen, Robin Uthappa, Avani Lekhara, Rani Rampal, and Harmanpreet Singh.

Also present at the event were some of the recognizable names in the entertainment industry, including Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia.

The athletes were at the forefront of the event, which not only recognizes them but also promotes sports in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor