Top players gear up for Thailand Tennis Masters in February

New Delhi, Dec 20 The Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand (LTAT) has announced that the Thailand Tennis Masters 2026 will be held in February 2026 at the National Tennis Development Center in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi. The international tournament is expected to bring together top tennis players from around the world alongside leading Thai athletes, marking a significant boost for the country’s tennis landscape.

The announcement was made at a press conference attended by Kritachai Neiyocha, Executive Director of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage. He was joined by Nannaphat Nantasuk, International Relations Officer of the LTAT, as well as Thai national team players Thanapet “Owen” Chanta and Pawit “Mangpor” Sornlaksup. Representatives from the organising partners, including Sachin Kumar, Chairman of Red Talent Group, and President Pankaj Tomer, were also present.

The LTAT has partnered with Red Talent Group to organise the Thailand Tennis Masters 2026, which is officially certified by the association. The collaboration aims to strengthen Thailand’s presence on the Asian and global tennis stage while providing valuable competitive exposure for local players against high-level international opponents.

The tournament will span eight days and feature a total of 31 matches, following a Round Robin format. Sixteen top-tier players from across the globe will compete alongside Thailand’s leading tennis talents. The event carries a total prize purse of more than USD 67,000, or approximately 2.18 million Thai Baht.

Officials said the Thailand Tennis Masters 2026 reflects the LTAT’s ongoing commitment to developing tennis in the country by hosting high-quality international events.

The tournament is also expected to attract strong interest from fans and contribute to the growth of tennis as a competitive sport in Thailand, while showcasing the nation’s capability to host major international sporting events.

