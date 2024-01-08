Top pros Johl, Bhalotia among coaches to conduct refresher courses for Indian Golf Union

New Delhi, Jan 8 Four of India’s top teaching professionals will conduct the National Golf Academy of India’s refresher courses across all ages. The course, which is now one of Indian Golf Union’s main projects and it targets development of skills and attempts to take the game to more people around India.

IGU's efforts to take courses to more parts of the country means having it online and available for all interested. The courses will be conducted in Categories namely A, B, C and D from Jan 8 to 10, 2024.

The A and B refresher courses will be conducted by Indrajit Bhalotia and Amandeep Johl, while the Category C and D refresher courses will be conducted by Deepinder Khullar and Monish Bindra. All four coaches have played at a significant professional level and have also played on the Asian Tour, besides the Professional Golf Tour of India.

For Categories A and B, the sessions will last from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm, while Categories C and D will have sessions from 8 am to 1 pm. The sessions will include modules on Pre-Swing and In-swing, Putting, Ball flight laws, Technology and Training Aids, Equipment, mental aspect of the game, Biomechanics and prevention of injury among the topics. The IGU and the coaches have also arranged Guest Speakers each day, who will round off the days’ proceedings.

The IGU President, Brijinder Singh said, "This will be the first of many such Refresher courses and the programme is being run by the National Golf Academy of India."

