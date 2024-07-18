TOPS to finance HS Prannoy's trainer during Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 18 : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved shuttler HS Prannoy's proposal for financial assistance towards his trainer (Rohan George Mathews) during Paris Olympics 2024.

MYAS under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will finance Mathews' airfare, boarding and lodging, daily fees, visa fee, expenditure for miscellaneous expenses such as local transportation and medical expenditure and will also provide him an OPA for the duration.

Besides Prannoy, MOC also approved proposals of athletes Vikash Singh, Suraj Panwar, Ankita Dhyani, Sarvesh Kushare and shooter Anantjeet Singh Naruka for assistance towards various equipment for training and competition.

MOC also approved the proposal of Indian rifle shooter Rudrankksh Patil for financial assistance towards training in Serbia for 50m 3P event for a period of 20 days. Rudrankksh has started training for 50m 3P events along with 10m Air Rifle event and to grasp strong basics of the second event will be training under 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Sebic Milenko in Serbia.

