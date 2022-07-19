TOPS weightlifter Harshada Garud bags gold at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting C'ships
Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athlete and weightlifter Harshada Garud won a gold medal for India in the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
He won the gold medal with a total lift of 157 kg, which includes 69 kg in Snatch and 88 kg in the Clean and Jerk category.
"Harshada Garud (45kg) #TOPSAthlete won with a total lift of 157 kg (Snatch 69kg and Clean & Jerk 88kg) in the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior #Weightlifting championship at Tashkent, Uzbekistan Many congratulations and Keep it Up," tweeted SAI Media.
On the other hand, L Dhanush, a Weightlifting trainee from SAI National Centres of Excellence in Aurangabad won a bronze medal at the event as well, in the Snatch category.
"#MedalAlert SAI NCOE (Aurangabad MH)'s #weightlifting trainee L. Dhanush (49kg category) won Bronze (Snatch) in Asian Youth & Junior C'ships 2022 @Tashkent ,Uzbekistan Congratulations @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @PIBMumbai," tweeted SAI Aurangabad.
Previously on Sunday, Akanksha Vyavhare clinched a bronze at the championship with a total lift of 125 kg.
"#AkankshaVyavhare (40kg) bagged in Asian Youth and Junior #Weightlifting Championship at Tashkent, Uzbekistan with a total lift of 125 kg #IndianSports," tweeted SAI Media.
The 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from July 15 to July 25, 2022.
( With inputs from ANI )
