Tottenham extend head coach Robert Vilahamn's contract till 2027
London, July 23 The Tottenham Hotspur women have extended their head coach Robert Vilahamn's contract until 2027.
The 41-year-old was appointed head coach in July, 2023, having made the switch from Swedish top-flight side BK Hacken, and he made an instant impression with his attacking style of play in the Women’s Super League.
Robert guided the side to an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions in the first half of the campaign, the team reached their first-ever Women's FA Cup final, which they lost against Manchester United, and finished sixth in the Women's Super League. The outcomes benefited Robert to get a new contract.
Tottenham will commence their WSL campaign against newly promoted Crystal Palace.
