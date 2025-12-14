TPL: GS Delhi Aces and Yash Mumbai Eagles march into grand finale

Ahmedabad, Dec 14 GS Delhi Aces and Yash Mumbai Eagles marched into the final on day six of the Tennis Premier League season 7 after winning their respective semi-finals matches at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium.

The first semi-final saw GS Delhi Aces take on the Rajasthan Rangers. The tie began with the Women’s Singles, where 20-year-old Sofia Costoulas faced Ekaterina Kazionova. Costoulas delivered a dream start for the Delhi Aces, setting the tone with a commanding display to claim a 19–6 win, the biggest margin of victory recorded in a tie this season.

In the mixed doubles, Sofia Costoulas partnered Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan against the Rajasthan Rangers duo of Ekaterina Kazionova and Dhakshineswar Suresh. The Rangers pair responded strongly, showing resilience under pressure to edge out a 13–12 win and pull things back in the contest.

The men’s singles proved decisive. Billy Harris went up against world No. 26 Luciano Darderi and produced a dominant performance, finishing in style with a comprehensive 17–8 win. With that result, GS Delhi Aces required just three more points to seal qualification for the final.

The men’s doubles saw Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Billy Harris face Dhakshineswar Suresh and Luciano Darderi, where the Delhi Aces duo secured a 3–1 win to close out the tie. GS Delhi Aces completed a commanding 51–28 overall victory, booking their place in the final of Tennis Premier League Season 7.

The second semi-final saw SG Pipers Bengaluru lock horns with Yash Mumbai Eagles. The tie opened with the Women’s Singles, where Shrivalli Bhamidipaty faced Riya Bhatia. Riya produced a strong comeback to turn the contest on its head, edging out Bhamidipaty 13–12.

The mixed doubles followed, with Shrivalli Bhamidipaty pairing up with Rohan Bopanna against Riya Bhatia and Niki Poonacha. With both teams locked in and the margins razor-thin, it was the SG Pipers Bengaluru duo who held their nerve in the decisive moments to secure a 13–12 win, keeping the semi-final finely balanced.

The men’s singles featured Ramkumar Ramanathan up against world No. 57 Damir Dzumhur. Dzumhur produced a composed display built around strong serving to edge out Ramanathan 14–11.

The men’s doubles saw Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna face Niki Poonacha and Damir Dzumhur. The SG Pipers Bengaluru pair claimed a tight 13–12 win, but despite the late push, it was the Yash Mumbai Eagles who finished ahead on aggregate. The Eagles sealed a narrow 51–49 overall victory, booking their place in the final of Tennis Premier League Season 7.

GS Delhi Aces will battle it out against Yash Mumbai Eagles in the grand finale of TPL Season 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor