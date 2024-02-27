'Trailblazing pioneer': Jay Shah hails Jacintha Kalyan on becoming India’s first female pitch curator

New Delhi, Feb 27 The BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday showered praise on Jacintha Kalyan for becoming the first female pitch curator in the history of Indian cricket.

Jacintha is overseeing the preparations for the pitches in this year’s Women’s Premier League (WPL). She is entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the pitches for the Bangalore leg of the tournament.

"In a historic stride for Indian cricket, Jacintha Kalyan has become the trailblazing pioneer as the first female cricket pitch curator in our nation. Taking the helm of pitch preparation for the inaugural leg of the Women's Premier League in Bengaluru, Jacintha embodies the essence of determination and the will to break barriers," Shah wrote on X.

"Jacintha's groundbreaking achievement is a testament to her commitment and passion for the sport. Her role in overseeing the pitch for the Women's Premier League marks a significant turning point in the sport, highlighting the evolving landscape of cricket in India.

"As we stand witness to the Women's Premier League commanding the spotlight, it's imperative to applaud not only the athletes gracing the field but also extraordinary individuals like Jacintha Kalyan, whose tireless efforts behind the scenes contribute immensely to the success of the game!" he added.

Jacintha, a paddy farmer's daughter, has been associated with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for more than 30 years.

She also worked as a receptionist at KSCA.

