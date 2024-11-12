Training against Haryana Steelers defence is like facing Bumrah, Shami in nets: Manpreet Singh

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 : The Haryana Steelers secured an impressive 48-39 victory over U Mumba, with young raiders Shivam Patare and Vishal Tate ruling the roost.

After a slow first half where U Mumba was ahead of the Haryana Steelers, the side came back strong to secure the win. A highlight of the game was their Iranian star Mohammedreza Shadloui becoming the fastest defender in PKL history to complete 300 Tackle Points, having taken just 76 matches to reach this milestone.

During the post-match press conference, head coach Manpreet Singh drew an interesting parallel between kabaddi and cricket to explain how his team's dynamic has provided a platform for these young raiders to develop their skills.

"When young batters face bowlers like (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami in training, imagine how much they learn. Similarly, when our young raiders train with experienced defenders like Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal and Mohammedreza Shadloui - who have so much experience - they get to learn so much," Singh said.

The coach emphasised the Steelers' strategy of backing young talent rather than spending big on established names. "We didn't go after raiders who cost Rs 2.5 crores, 2 crores, or 1 crore. Many say we were unlucky not to get these players, but we went with our young stars, showed faith in them, and now they are delivering for us," he explained.

Singh was particularly proud of his defensive unit, especially Shadloui - who became the fastest defender to reach 300 Tackle Points in PKL. They played a crucial role in the comeback victory, and he shared his appreciation saying, "Our defence played better than U Mumba's defence, which is why we could record this win."

Speaking about the team's halftime adjustments that led to the turnaround, Singh revealed, "During the five-minute break, we sat down and discussed where we were making mistakes and what problems we were facing. We revised our plans about where raiders would play and where defenders needed to position themselves. Everyone paid attention to their roles, and then the team executed well."

The coach also made a passionate plea for more attention to be given to young players across the league. "In Pro Kabaddi, many different teams have young players performing well. Give them a little more attention - they're doing very well," Singh said.

Preview for Matches on November 13:

The Gujarat Giants will enter the mat hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Bengal Warriors at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Wednesday's first match. The Bengal Warriors will bank on the experience of Maninder Singh and Fazel Atrachali, while the Gujarat Giants will look to their defensive unit led by skipper Neeraj Kumar.

The second game of the day will see two in-form teams - Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan - take the mat. The defending champions will be without their skipper Aslam Inamdar, with Gaurav Khatri and Pankaj Mohite expected to lead their teams from the front. Meanwhile, for Patna Pirates, Ayan Lohchab and Devank Dalal have been in fine form and will be the players to watch out for once again.

Schedule for PKL Season 11 matches on Wednesday, November 13:

Match 1 - Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz - 8 pm

Match 2 - Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan - 9 pm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor