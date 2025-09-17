'Training is going well, we’ll give our best,’ says Navdeep Singh ahead of World Para-Athlete Championships

New Delhi, Sep 17 Ahead of the World Para-Athlete Championships, Indian Para Athlete Navdeep Singh, mentioned that he has worked hard for this tournament and is fully prepared.

The 2024 Paralympics gold medallist hopes for all Indian athletes to perform well in the competition. He also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mentioning how the iconic leader shared words of wisdom and encouraged him to do well when they met.

Speaking of his preparations for the tournament, Singh said, “We are preparing for it, and the training is going well. We’ll see how the competition goes, but we’ll give our best," Navdeep Singh exclusively told IANS.

Speaking on the challenges he faces as a para-athlete, he said, “It is very challenging. If I talk about my disability, my height is small, and the javelin is a tall and big equipment. It is problematic, but we manage it.”

Speaking on the federation’s role in helping the athletes, Singh said, “The federation stands with us. It treats the players very well, and because of the federation, a significant tournament has reached India. It is a world-class tournament. For the first time, the first Mundo track has been built in India, making it a big deal for the players.”

Singh won his first gold at the Asian Youth Para Games in 2017 before achieving a similar feat at the 2021 World Para Grand Prix in Dubai.

After finishing with a bronze medal at the 2024 World Championships in Kobe, Singh emerged as an Olympic champion as he stood atop the podium at the 2024 Paris Games.

Singh also wished PM Narendra Modi on his birthday and reminisced about his previous meetings with the leader.

“It feels good to meet him every time. I have met him twice so far. I wish him a happy birthday. When I met him for the first time in 2021, after the Tokyo Paralympics, he gave me his best wishes and told me how a player lives a life full of struggle but does not give up. He extended his best wishes for my next Paralympics. It was a good experience. His well-wishes helped me, and I did well this time."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor