Triathlete Pragnya Mohan says Ahmedabad Commonwealth Games 2030 will ignite new sporting era for India

Ahmedabad, Nov 27 Indian triathlete Pragnya Mohan believes that Ahmedabad's selection as host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games marks a defining moment for India’s sporting future. Calling it a significant leap forward, she said the event will firmly position India on the world map in terms of sports infrastructure and sporting potential.

“I think it's a big step for India, and it will definitely put India as a landmark for sporting infrastructure and as a sporting nation,” Pragnya told IANS. She added that athletes across the country—not just those from Ahmedabad—will benefit from exposure to the wide range of disciplines showcased at the Games.

Highlighting the impact such visibility could have on young talent, she noted, “The Commonwealth Games have a large variety of sports, and seeing heroes of those sports compete on Indian soil will ignite a passion in the future generation like no other.”

Pragnya credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his consistent contribution to India’s sporting rise. Recalling her personal interactions with him, she said, “He has always been instrumental in my sporting journey. He was the Chief Minister when I took up the sport, and then he went on to become the Prime Minister.”

She highlighted his broader ambition for India: “His vision is clear—he wants to position India at the top in all arenas, be it sport, industry, or anything else.”

Pragnya also remembered Modi’s personal meeting with athletes ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where he urged them to give their best and bring glory to the country.

When asked about India’s medal prospects in 2030, Pragnya acknowledged it was early—but optimistic. “As an athlete coming from the host city itself, there’s a drive inside me, and I think all athletes feel the same, to win more medals on home ground.”

She emphasised the natural advantages Indian athletes would enjoy: “We’re used to the weather, we know the terrain, so the home-ground advantage is going to be there. And the home crowd—family, friends, fans, the entire community—cheering for you brings out a desire for the medal like no other.”

With Ahmedabad preparing to host one of the world’s most significant multi-sport events, Pragnya believes the Games will not only boost India’s medal ambitions but also inspire a new generation of sporting talent across the country.

