"Tried my best, wasn't enough": Manu Bhaker after finishing fourth in 25m pistol at Paris Olympics

Paris [France], August 3 : Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, who finished fourth in the 25m pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, said she tried her best which was not good enough and that she needs to work harder in the future.

Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, toldthat the Paris Olympics was a great show for her and the last five to six days have been amazing.

"It has been a great show for me. I have been shooting well. These past five-six days have been amazing. I shot really well in qualifications and the final rounds were also great. I am happy for now, but have to work even harder in the future," Manu said.

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist said she tried her best in the 25m pistol event but that was not enough.

"I tried my best, that was the only thing I could control. It was not enough. I need to put in more effort and hard work," she added.

Talking about her coach Jaspal Rana, Manu said that he has been a huge pillar of support.

"He has been a huge pillar of support for me. Our journey has had a lot of ups and downs. But I am happy to have him. I believe that we are stronger when we are together. I also hope that many people get the support system like I do. But he makes you work really hard, keeps you on your toes. I have shot in matches when I had fever, body ache, felt tired and I think it is this hard work that paid off," she said.

"I would say that a lot of progress has taken place. A lot of players have come into the final. I feel for Arjun Babuta, who finished fourth in his air rifle final. I think he did a great job, it was a matter of one or two shots. I think they all should be supported when they are not doing so well so that they feel more mentally strong and win medals in future," she added.

Manu concluded by saying that she cannot dedicate the medals to one or two persons since a lot of people have put in work behind the scenes for the two Olympic medals.

"I cannot dedicate the medals to one or two persons. Because a lot of people have put in work behind the scenes for these medals. SAI has supported me throughout my career, the TOPS scheme as well. The junior programmes also helped me a lot. A lot of shooters have come up through these programmes. My friends, family, my coach etc have also supported me, including everyone back home in India," she concluded.

Manu came close to becoming the first Indian to win three medals at the Summer Games. However, the 22-year-old missed the chance after finishing fourth place in the women's 25m pistol shooting event.

Manu's voyage came to an end following a shoot-off against the former world record holder Veronika Major of Hungary after they were tied at 28 points.

Jiin Yang of South Korea secured the top spot to clinch the gold medal. Camille Jedrzejewski of France had to settle for second place. Hungary's Veronika Major finished in third place.

The Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of them came in shooting.

