Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates state's first synthetic athletic track, sends proposal to DoNER for International Standard Sports Complex

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 2 : In a move to develop the sports infrastructure in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Tuesday that the state government has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for Rs 38.55 crore to set up an international standard sports complex.

CM Saha made this announcement after the inauguration of the Arunava Roy Synthetic Athletic Track at The Regional College of Physical Education (RCPE), Panisagar, under the "Khelo India Scheme" along with this Saha also inaugurated Panisagar HS School.

This is the first ever Synthetic Athletic Track set up in Tripura.

Addressing the gathering, Saha said that the state government has given special attention to the development of the sports sector alongside the education sector.

"Since the inception of our government, several synthetic turf football fields, swimming pools, sports complexes, and other sports infrastructure facilities have been set up across the state," he said.

Tripura CM mentioned that the state government is planning to set up an international standard sports complex at Bholagiri in Agartala.

"We are planning to set up an international standard sports complex consisting of one natural football ground, a swimming pool, and multipurpose sports halls. We have sent a proposal for Rs 38.55 Crores to DoNER. We are also working on the development of six grounds including galleries. Under the Khelo India Scheme, we will set up multipurpose sports halls in Dharmanagar, Khowai, Ambassa, Sepahijala, and Belonia," he said.

He also informed that under the Mukhyamantri Sports Development Scheme, a series of initiatives have been undertaken for the development of sports.

"In NSRCC, Agartala, we will set up a basketball and volleyball court, an indoor hall, and the Office of the Sports Department will be set up at Teliamura under Khowai district," said Saha.

CM Saha also requested the Sports Minister Tinku Roy and Sports Department officials to look after the nutrition of sportspersons.

At the event, the Chief Minister emphasized that the king of sports is athletics.

"Athletics consists of different types of sports. This synthetic athletic track will benefit athletes in the future. The state now has various facilities. Tripura is progressing in the fields of sports, health, agriculture, etc. This government is working towards development under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the state government has emphasized various modern management techniques to make sports more popular among people.

"Due to the development of adequate infrastructure, now the sportspersons have many benefits and they are able to do well," he added.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Tinku Roy, MLA Binay Bhushan Das, MLA Jadab Lal Nath, Secretary of Youth Affairs and Sports Department PK Chakraborty, and others were present.

