Tripura CM Saha inaugurates 69th National School Games Yogasana Championship in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura), [India], January 4 : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 69th National School Games Yogasana Championship (Boys Under-17) at the NSRCC in Agartala, highlighting the state government's commitment to promoting yogasana and ensuring the holistic development of young athletes, according to the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The national-level championship has drawn participation from students representing several states across the country, creating an environment marked by unity, discipline and sportsmanship. The event aims to encourage physical fitness, mental well-being and spiritual growth among school students through yogasana.

Narendra Kumar, Co-Head Coach of the Chhattisgarh team, expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements and the overall experience in Tripura. He said it was their second visit to the state, having been there two years ago, and that they always enjoy being in Tripura. He appreciated the excellent arrangements for accommodation and food, and described the competition venue as well-organised and very pleasant.

"We have come from Chhattisgarh to participate in the 69th National School Games in Yogasana (Under-17 Boys), and we are feeling very good. This is our second time here; we had also visited this place two years ago. We really enjoy coming here. The arrangements for accommodation and food have been made very well, and everything is managed beautifully. The competition venue is also very nice and well organised," Narendra Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Prem Sharma, Head of Department (Yogasana), Himachal Pradesh, extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Tripura Government and Yogasana Bharat for successfully organising the championship. He described the venue as beautiful and historic and praised the state's rich tradition, cultural heritage, peaceful natural surroundings, and the warm hospitality shown to participants.

"First of all, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Tripura Government and to Yogasana Bharat. The venue arranged here in Tripura for the Under-17 Boys Yogasana event is truly beautiful and historic. The tradition, atmosphere, cultural heritage, and overall management here are excellent. The natural environment is very pleasant, and the traditional hospitality extended to all participants is truly commendable," Prem Sharma said.

Prem Sharma said the championship would play an important role in spreading mental, physical, and spiritual well-being among children in the future. He also highlighted that it is a matter of pride for the nation that renowned gymnast Dipa Karmakar and her coach, a Dronacharya Awardee, are from Tripura, adding that participants felt honoured to meet them and receive their blessings.

"We feel extremely fortunate that the 69th National Under-17 Boys Yogasana Championship is being held in Agartala, Tripura. This programme will play an important role in spreading mental, physical, and spiritual peace among children in the future. It is a matter of pride for the entire nation that renowned gymnast Dipa Karmakar and her coach, a Dronacharya Awardee, are from Tripura. We had the opportunity to meet them and receive their blessings," he said further.

He further acknowledged the wholehearted support and cooperation of the Chief Minister, the state government, and the Director and Joint Directors of Yogasana Bharat, noting that their continuous assistance contributed greatly to the smooth and successful conduct of the event.

"We are deeply touched by the wholehearted support and cooperation extended by the Chief Minister, the state government, and the Director and Joint Directors of Yogasana Bharat, all of whom have been extremely helpful throughout the event," he said.

The championship is a significant step toward promoting yogasana at the grassroots level and reinforcing Tripura's growing reputation as a capable host of national sporting events.

