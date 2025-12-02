Tripura making big strides in sports infrastructure: CM Saha

Agartala, Dec 2 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the state’s BJP government is committed to strengthening football infrastructure along with the overall development of the sports sector.

The Chief Minister, addressing a reception ceremony of the newly inducted lifetime members of the Tripura Football Association in Agartala, said that football is not just a game; it teaches discipline, team spirit, and dedication to the youth.

At least 80 new life members of the Tripura Football Association were elected, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister, along with the guests present, presented mementoes and certificates to the life members. Tripura is now in a significant position in the field of sports, Saha said.

“Sportsmen from outside the state are also able to appreciate the development of the sports infrastructure and performance of the sports persons in Tripura. The state government is taking various initiatives for the development of football. Synthetic turf is being built. Day and night games are being held. Interest in sports is also being observed among the boys and girls of the tribal community,” the Chief Minister said.

He said all these are possible because of the sincere attitude of the state government towards sports, and this government knows how to respect sportsmen and is keen to remember the old sportspersons. Saha said that for young sportsmen, regular practice, hard work, perseverance, determination, and a disciplined life are the keys to success.

“The present government is by the side of every talented sportsman. The government is taking necessary initiatives for the development of talent. The Tripura Football Association has a great role in taking forward the game of football in the state. The state government is also implementing various plans for the development of football, along with this positive approach,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that sports help in keeping people away from harmful addiction and also keep them healthy.

During the event, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, Mayor Dipak Majumder, Tripura Football Association President Pranab Sarkar, among others, were present.

--IANS

