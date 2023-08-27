"True inspiration to all badminton enthusiasts": PM Modi lauds Prannoy for winning Bronze in BWF World Championships

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian shuttler HS Prannoy for winning a bronze medal in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships 2023.

PM Modi in his X (formerly Twitter) handle wrote, "What a brilliant achievement by @PRANNOYHSPRI at BWF World Championships 2023! Congratulations to him on winning the Bronze medal. His skill and hard work have shone brightly throughout the tournament. He is a true inspiration to all badminton enthusiasts."

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1695739176199897361

Prannoy had to settle for a bronze medal as he registered a loss to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinals of the BWF World Championships on Saturday.

Prannoy went down to world number three and three-time Junior champion Vitidsarn by 21-18, 13-21, 14-21.

Prannoy replied to PM Modi on his social media and thanked him for his support.

https://twitter.com/PRANNOYHSPRI/status/1695746454160077300

Prannoy had assured a bronze medal for India by beating World Number 2 and the defending champion Viktor Axelsen in the quaterfinals in three games 21-13, 15-21, 16-21 on Friday

This is India's 14th medal at the World Championships. This includes one gold, four silvers and nine bronze medals.

Prakash Padukone is the first-ever Indian to have won an individual medal at the World Championships. He clinched a bronze medal in 1983 in men's singles.

After 28 years, Jwala and Ashwini brought back home a World Championship medal, clinching a bronze in the 2011 championships in women's doubles.

PV Sindhu, India's two-time Olympic medalist, is the first-ever Indian player to secure a women's singles medal at the World Championships.

After bronze medals in 2013 and 2014 and silver in 2017 and 2018, she reached the pinnacle in 2019, becoming the only Indian badminton world champion in all categories to date.

Indian tennis great Saina Nehwal has two World Championships medals to her name in the women's singles category, a silver in 2015 and a bronze in 2017.

Sai Praneeth won a bronze for India in the men's singles competition in the 2019 edition of the Championships.

The former world number one Kidambi Srikanth secured a silver medal in the 2021 Championships in men's singles. In the 2021 World Championships, Lakshya Sen secured a bronze medal in the men's singles competition.

Last year, India's current world number two ranked men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history, becoming the first-ever men's pair from India to secure a medal at a World Championships, with a bronze medal.

The BWF World Championships 2023 are being held from August 21 to 27 in Copenhagen, Denmark. India's campaign in the tournament is over.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor