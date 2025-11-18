Tuchel to reach out to sidelined players over England recall

New Delhi, Nov 18 England boss Thomas Tuchel says he plans to reach out to players who’ve recently fallen out of the squad, outlining how they can work their way back into his plans ahead of next year's World Cup.

A number of big names, including Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Everton’s Jack Grealish, were omitted from the squad for the latest qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. Jude Bellingham was also left out of the October fixtures versus Wales and Latvia.

England went on to defeat Serbia 2–0 at home before securing another 2–0 win in Albania on Sunday, completing a perfect qualifying campaign: eight wins from eight, with no goals conceded, to top Group K.

"First of all, it's my job now to make contact with everyone, players like Trent," Tuchel told reporters after the win over Albania. "Players that are on our long list, 55, 60 players, to reach out to them, be in touch with them, explain to them why they were not here.

"Explain to them what they have to do, where they can improve. Can they even do something or is it just a choice. So this is my job for the next weeks and months."

Tuchel said he’s also willing to travel to club training bases for group discussions with players, noting that he values in-person conversations because they help him better read their reactions.

"We can do group visits. We can do Jude and Trent. And visit the clubs. And some of them we will call," the 52-year-old said.

England are set for another training camp during the March international window before the German coach finalises his World Cup squad. The tournament is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19 across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

