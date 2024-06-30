Tvesa beaten in play off in Swiss Ladies open golf

Rotkreuz (Switzerland), June 30 England's Alice Hewson beat India's Tvesa Malik in a playoff to win the Swiss Ladies Open.

With both stars locked on 11-under par after a dramatic final round - one which saw Hewson fire a 65 (-6) - the 26-year-old made a clutch birdie on the first playoff hole to seal the deal and earn her first victory since the Investec South African Women's Open in 2020.

"I'm a little bit lost for words really," Hewson said "Huge congrats to Tvesa as well. It was an unreal finish from her today. It was an honour being out there with her in the playoff. It feels a bit surreal. It's been a while since I've been in this situation.

The playoff followed a round full of drama at Golfpark Holzhausern as 23 players sat within three shots of the lead with nine holes to go.

Hewson - who was three behind Spain's Fatima Fernandez Cano prior to play - made just one birdie on the front nine before coming alive on the closing stretch birdying the 12th and 15th.

Then, fireworks on the par-5 17th, Hewson slam dunking her bunker shot for eagle to tie Lauren Walsh's target of 10-under par. One hole later and Hewson would dial in a magnificent approach to birdie the closing 18th and take the clubhouse lead.

It was then on the chasers to respond, Malik the pick of the bunch as she mimicked Hewson by pitching in from the sand on 17 for eagle and birdying 18 to tie her tally of 11-under par. She was -5 for last four holes.

After Fernandez Cano was unable to covert her chip on 18 to join the pair, it was back to the tee for the playoff. Malik saw her approach miss the green as Hewson hit the dancefloor again, converting the birdie to seal victory and return to the winner's circle in style.

"I was patient all day," Hewson said. "I had given myself so may opportunities. So to see a couple drop coming in was nice. I didn't see a leaderboard until the 16th green. I thought time to go birdie-birdie and then I got away with one on 17 with the slamdunk from the bunker!

"There were times when the belief was definitely missing. I went through a bit of a rough patch two-and-a-bit years ago. So to be back here winning today, I'm very grateful."

In finishing runner-up, Malik records her best finish on the LET and earns a spot at next week's Aramco Team Series - London event.

Overnight leader Fernandez Cano finished in a tie for third on 10-under par alongside Walsh. The Irishwoman had a wonderful final day posting a round of the week 64 (-7).

Sweden's Moa Folke and Spain's Maria Hernandez shared fifth on eight-under par. Thailand's Aunchisa Utama and Spanish duo Mireia Prat and Harang Lee were one back in a tie for seventh - the latter also clinching a spot at Centurion next week.

With the victory, Hewson jumps to fifth in the LET Order of Merit and picks up the 45,000 euro cash prize. Compatriot Bronte Law still leads the way in the season-long competition, while Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini moves into third.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor