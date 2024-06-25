Tvesa Malik finishes with bogey free round in Czech Ladies Open

Beroun [Czech Republic], June 25 : Tvesa Malik produced a superb 5-under 67 round on the final day of the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, an event won by her colleague Diksha Dagar a year earlier. As Tvesa finished Tied-25, the best this week among Indians, the Olympic-bound Diksha was T-43.

Spain's Marta Martin shot a superb charged 63 (-9) on the final day to win by four strokes. She had produced rounds of 69 and 67 on the first two days to sit in a share of second place after 36 holes at Royal Beroun Golf Club.

In a fine week for the six-player Indian contingent, all six made the cut.

As Tvesa regained her form other Indians were amateur Avani Prashanth (69-70-72) and Vani Kapoor (68-70-73) at T-33rd. The defending champions, Diksha Dagar (71-72-70) and Pranavi Urs (71-69-73) were T-43rd and Ridhima Dilawari (70-72-72) was T-54.

Next week the LET travels to Golfpark Holzhausern for the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open from June 28-30.

Led by Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik, there will be six Indians in the field once again. Also in are Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal and Amandeep Drall. Pranavi will skip the event.

It was Marta's second pro win and her second in Czechia after winning the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge on the LET Access Series in 2023.

England's Rosie Davies finished in second place - her best-ever result on the LET - after also firing a 63 (-9) on the final day. Finland's Ursula Wikstrom, Wales' Chloe Williams and Sweden's Caroline Hedwall all finished in a share of third place on 12-under-par.

