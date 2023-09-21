Two-time Olympic champion Ashton Eaton to be international event ambassador for  Delhi Half Marathon 

New Delhi [India], September 21 : Ashton Eaton, a two-time Olympic champion and the only one to have exceeded 9,000 points twice in a decathlon event, will be the International Event Ambassador at next month’s Delhi Half Marathon 2023.

The American won the Decathlon event golds in successive Olympics (2012 & 2016). He has also bagged two World Championships golds (2013 & 2015) in the Decathlon event and a silver medal at the 2011 World Championships.

Furthermore, he has also proved his mettle in the Heptathlon event. Eaton broke his heptathlon world record, with a score of 6,645 points, at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in 2012. He is also credited with three World Indoor Championships Golds (2012, 2014 & 2016) in the Heptathlon event.

At the 2012 London Olympic Games, Eaton registered another world record in the decathlon and held the record for six years until it was broken by France’s Kevin Mayer. He was also named IAAF Athlete of the Year in 2015.

Before his achievements at the highest level, Eaton had taken the world by storm as a collegiate track-and-field athlete. He won five National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships - three in the decathlon and two in the heptathlon events. He was also bestowed with the 2010 Bowerman Award after winning the NCAA title in the indoor heptathlon event, where he set the world record score of 6,499 points.

"I know from experience that running has the ability to inspire which is why I am excited to support the Delhi Half Marathon. For almost two decades, this incredible event has seen the support of historic athletes and has brought people together for health and community," said Ashton Eaton.

"I am witnessing how India is having an impact on my sport and there is so much more potential for this nation in athletics. I urge the people of India to join the movement, I will be cheering you on!" he added, according to a release.

Eaton also achieved the feat of being only the third Olympian (after Bob Mathias of the US and Great Britain's Daley Thompson) to achieve back-to-back Gold Medals in the decathlon events before calling time on his career in 2017.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, non-executive director, Vedanta Limited, the sponsors of the event said they are delighted to welcome legendary Olympic champion Ashton Eaton to the 2023 Delhi Half Marathon.

The Delhi Half Marathon will be held on October 15, 2023. The Open 10K race has received an overwhelming response and all spots have been filled. Registration for all the other physical race categories — Half marathon, Great Delhi Run (Approx. 4.5km), Senior Citizens’ Run (Approx. 2.5km) and the Champions with Disability Run (Approx. 2.5km) is open until 11:59 PM, September 30, 2023 or until spots are filled, whichever is earlier.

