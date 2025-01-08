Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra rallies support for inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

New Delhi, Jan 8 Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has thrown his weight behind the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, scheduled for January 13-19 here at Indira Gandhi Stadium, calling for global unity in support of India’s traditional sport.

"Greetings everyone! Let's all come together for Kho Kho. The exciting Kho Kho World Cup is going to be held in Delhi, which the whole world will watch from January 13 to 19 this year," announced Chopra, whose support highlights the tournament's significance in promoting Indian sports on the global stage.

The championship marks a watershed moment for Kho Kho, featuring an unprecedented 39 teams from across the globe competing in both men's and women's categories. The tournament will kick off with a grand opening ceremony on January 13, followed by an exciting opener between hosts India and Nepal.

Chopra's endorsement of the Kho Kho World Cup demonstrates the growing international appeal of traditional Indian sports. As a two-time Olympic champion, his support is expected to draw significant attention to this inaugural world championship, potentially inspiring a new generation of Kho Kho players globally.

Sports enthusiasts worldwide can catch the action live through comprehensive broadcast coverage. Star Sports will showcase matches on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First, while Doordarshan ensures extensive regional coverage across India. Digital viewers can stream the games live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor