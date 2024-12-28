Two-time PGA Tour winner Joaquin Niemann confirms participation in International Series India

Gurugram (Haryana)[India], December 28 : In-form LIV Golf superstar Joaquin Niemann, The International Series Rankings champion for the 2024 season, is the latest big name to be confirmed for International Series India, the USD 2 million tournament taking place at DLF Golf and Country Club next month.

The Chilean, who captains the Torque GC team on the LIV Golf League, will join defending US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau of the USA and local hero Anirban Lahiri for the tournament which will take place from January 30 to February 2 on the iconic Gurugram course.

Niemann was runner-up in the LIV Golf League individual standings in an impressive 2024 season, winning two of the first three tournaments in Mayakoba and Jeddah, and clinching two T2 and two T3 places as he narrowly lost out to two-time major champion Jon Rahm.

The 26-year-old, a two-time PGA Tour winner, finished the campaign on a high by winning the season-ending USD 5 million PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers earlier this month in Riyadh in a thrilling play-off where he held his nerve to edge out 2022 Open champion Cam Smith and promising American Caleb Surratt.

That result, combined with a third-place finish in the 2024 season-opening International Series Oman, gave Niemann The International Series Rankings crown.

International Series India presented by DLF is the first tournament on the LIV Golf-backed series to be played on the subcontinent. It is the first of 10 events across the season that will also include stops in Macau, Morocco, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, with other destinations soon to be announced.

The series offers players from all over the world a pathway onto the LIV Golf League, with the end-of-season rankings champion guaranteed a place on the roster for the following season. The International Series Rankings also offers players a second chance to claim a place in the LIV Golf League, through the innovative LIV Golf Promotions event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor