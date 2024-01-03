U-15 and U-20 National Wrestling Championships will be held in February: Ad Hoc Committee

New Delhi [India], January 3 : The Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) Ad Hoc Committee reassured the young wrestlers that the U-15 and U-20 national championships will be held in February 2024 in Gwalior. Earlier on December 27, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) set up the Ad Hoc Committee for Wrestling discipline.

The committee also advised the young grapplers to continue training and practising for the upcoming wrestling events till further details are announced.

The Ad Hoc Committee acknowledged the concerns raised by the young wrestlers and is committed to addressing the issues. They are planning to organize the national championships for the U-15 and U-20 categories within the next 6 weeks at Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior.

The Committee in a short span of one week, has already taken several initiatives.

In an official release, the Ad Hoc Committee stated, "Selection of a 13-member Indian team set to participate in the upcoming 1st Ranking Series, Zagreb Open Wrestling tournament, taking place in Zagreb, Croatia, from January 10 to 14. The Committee along with the Ministry of External Affairs played a key role in expediting the visa process for the 23 members, including athletes, coaches, and other support staff, facilitating their participation in the tournament."

"Scheduling the conduct of the senior national championships in February 2024," it added.

"Organization of national camps for senior wrestlers at SAI NRC Sonepat for men and SAI NSNIS Patiala for women, for preparation for the Olympic Qualifying tournaments and the Senior Asian Championships. The Asian Olympic Qualifiers are scheduled to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 19-21, 2024, while the World Olympic Qualifiers are set to take place in Istanbul, Turkey, from May 9-12," it further added.

Through its comprehensive and targeted efforts, the Ad Hoc Committee reaffirmed its full commitment to the growth and development of wrestling in India, fostering a culture of excellence and perseverance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor