U Mumba beat UP Yoddhas 30-23 in Pro Kabaddi League
By Lokmat English Desk | Published:
October 10, 2022 09:21 PM2022-10-10T21:21:14+5:302022-10-10T21:21:33+5:30
U Mumba has defeated UP Yoddha 30-23. Mumba’s Guman Singh and UP’s Pradeep collected 5 points each but the Yoddha’s had a tough night. They were the firm favourites but Surinder Singh & his turned the tables in Bengaluru. U Mumba finished in the 10th position on the points table last season. They would like to improve on that performance this time around