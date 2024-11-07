U Mumba coach Gholamreza Mazandarani heaps praise on young star Ajit Chavan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 7 : Youngster Ajit Chavan earned praise from U Mumba coach Gholamreza Mazandarani after his remarkable display against Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

One of the in-form teams in PKL Season 11 has been the U Mumba, and among the best performers in the team so far has been the young Ajit Chavan.

Recently Ajit put in a brilliant performance for his team in what was a very closely contested win against the Patna Pirates, at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, in Hyderabad.

Ajit Chavan scored 19 points, which helped U Mumba register their fourth win of the season. Reflecting on the same, coach Gholamreza Mazandarani, said as quoted from a press release by PKL, "Whenever your team wins, you will be happy for sure, and the game against Patna Pirates was a very close one as well. Ajit is one of the best young talents in our team, and I am very happy that he is performing well. He is slowly getting better with every game, and I hope he can become a big star in the future."

"We have worked hard in training and improved certain skills, and Ajit used that in the game, and then he understood, that a little change has helped him improve a lot, and the result of that can be a big difference," Mazandarani added.

Ajit has stood out with his raiding and picked up some crucial game-changing points for the U Mumba side. So far, in 7 games in PKL Season 11, Ajit has scored 39 points and played with a sense of freedom.

Speaking about the way he has prepared behind the scenes with the coach and the leadership group of the team, Ajit said, "The coach has always helped me, and helped fix the mistakes in my game. And my captain Sunil Kumar has continuously encouraged me to play with freedom saying that if I play like that, I will be able to score more points."

For U Mumba, the Hyderabad leg of PKL Season 11 is complete, and they will be keen to build on the momentum and good form when they arrive in Noida and take on the UP Yoddhas in their next game on Sunday.

Elaborating on the way the U Mumba side have made progress so far this season, coach Gholamreza Mazandarani said, "The process of progress is a long one and we, as a team, are in the middle of the journey. And I feel the young players in the team are doing well, and in the future, they will do really well. Slowly, they are also learning more about the game at the highest level and the more the players learn, the better they will get we go along."

