U Mumba gear up for Pro Kabaddi League season 11 with 40-day intensive training camp in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], September 21 : With an aim to build on the formidable squad built at the Auction for Pro Kabaddi League season 11, U Mumba has initiated an intensive 40-day training camp at the Wyndham Hotel and Club O7 in Ahmedabad.

This camp will bring together all 21 players, blending youthful talent with the seasoned experience in the squad, to ensure they reach peak fitness and performance levels for the 2024-25 season under the expert guidance of head coach Gholamreza Mazandarani and Assistant Coach, Anil Chaprana.

With Season 11 of Pro Kabaddi League commencing on October 18 in Hyderabad, the Season 2 (2015) Champions U Mumba are beginning their campaign with a mouth-watering clash against Dabang Delhi, and the team aims to leave no stone unturned with their preparations.

The training camp will focus on strengthening the tactical understanding of their revamped defence, leveraging the strong bond between Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal and the experience of U Mumba mainstay Rinku to counter opposition raiders. At the camp, coaches and support staff will also aim to build understanding and bonding among players, ensuring cohesive teamwork to enhance the team's ability for PKL Season 11.

"We feel really pleased with our work at the Auction to build a balanced squad of both experienced title-winning players and very impressive young talent. I think we lacked the stability with our few experienced players at times the last few years and by addressing that and with the team assembled, the real work begins in the pre-season camp. This phase is crucial, as the effort put in here by the players, coaches and all support staff directly impacts our performance in the league," said CEO Suhail Chandhok.

The support staff, including physios, masseurs, and the strength and conditioning coach will aim to bring top-notch expertise as part of their roles in the team. Head Coach Gholamreza Mazandarani and Assistant Coach Anil Chaprana provide the perfect leadership with their extensive experience. With these resources and the right facilities, the team will be looking to not only have a productive pre-season to enhance their fitness and endurance abilities but also work as a team to excel strategically and tactically and become fully prepared for a successful Season 11.

"I'm excited to work with this new squad. We've strengthened the areas where we needed improvement. While last season started well, it didn't end as we hoped. I understand what we need to work on, and that's our focus moving forward. I'm pleased with the training facilities and the support staff. I'm confident we'll give our very best to have a strong preseason and a successful season ahead," coach Gholamreza Mazandarani said.

U Mumba set a new record by signing Sunil Kumar for Rs 1.015 crore, the highest for any Indian defender in PKL Season 11. The team also retained Iranian Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and defender Rinku, with fresh auction buys, including raider Manjeet and newcomers Stuwart Singh and Iranian, Amin Ghorbani. This Season will also witness the coming together of Sunil with Parvesh Bhainswal, recreating the fan-favourite, Asian Games gold-winning "Su-Par" magic every time U Mumba take the mat.

