U19 Asian Boxing C'ships: Shivam, Mausam advance to next round with contrasting wins

Bangkok, Aug 3 India’s Shivam and Mausam Suhag registered contrasting victories to advance in their respective weight categories at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in the Thai capital on Sunday.

In the men’s 55kg category, Shivam dominated all three rounds against Turkmenistan’s Bezirgen Annayev to earn a unanimous verdict.

Later in the day, Mausam showed resilience under pressure from Kazakhstan’s Nurkabyluly Mukhit in the 65 kg category to carve out a 3:2 win.

The U19 and U22 Asian Boxing Championships provide India’s rising stars a platform to showcase their skills and determination against some of Asia’s toughest opponents. India has fielded a strong contingent of 40 boxers - 20 in each age group - with a perfect mix of proven champions and potential talents who have impressed in the domestic circuit.

However, the Indian contingent could not make it a perfect day in the U19 age group as Shubham suffered a 0:5 loss against Kazakhstan’s Tortubek Adilet in the 60kg bout. Three Indian boxers will also be in action in the U22 age group later in the day.

The tournament, organised by Asian Boxing in association with World Boxing and the Thailand Boxing Association, is bringing together 396 boxers from 26 nations. It features two age groups, U19 (born between 2007 and 2008) and U22 (born between 2004 and 2006), with both men and women competing under Olympic-style boxing rules.

The Indian team features a strong mix of talent across both divisions. Leading the charge is three-time Asian Champion and two-time National Champion Vishvanath Suresh, who will be one to watch. Joining him are national champion Sagar, National Games silver medallist Preet Malik, Khelo India gold medallist and senior nationals performer Suman Kumari, Asian Youth Championship 2024 bronze medallist Yakshika,

They will be joined by multi-time national medallist Nisha and Sub-Junior Nationals 2024 silver medallist Muskan. Alongside them are several exciting first-timers who’ve made their mark at the domestic level.

For many in the squad, it marks their first experience on a major international stage, a chance to step out of domestic competition and go glove-to-glove with the best young talent from across Asia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor