U19 WC: 'Amazing depth India have in cricket, it will be interesting finale, says AB de Villiers

Johannesburg, Feb 9 Former cricketer AB de Villiers lavished praise on the U-19 Indian team following their comeback win over hosts South Africa in the semifinal in Benoni earlier this week.

India tamed South Africa to stay on course for a record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title. The Uday Saharan-led side beat the Proteas by two wickets to book a spot in the summit clash for the ninth time and fifth time in a row.

The Boys-In-Blue will now face Australia on Sunday after the Hugh Weibgen-led side beat Pakistan by one wicket in a nail-biting thriller in the second semifinal at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, de Villiers expressed his disappointment over South Africa's loss but praised the way Indian team roared back to the victory in the semifinals.

"Yeah, I have been following U19 World Cup. There were two close semifinal matches, especially Australia-Pakistan match. Aussies were nine down but they managed to pull back like they do in big moments. It's good that these guys learnt it from very young age," he said.

"Also India-South Africa game was close. South Africa failed to put the pressure despite taking four early wickets. India made a great comeback and won the semis. That was fantastic. Yeah, it shows...amazing depth India have in cricket. It will be an interesting final."

