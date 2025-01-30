U19 WC: Aussie skipper backs her side to bounce back after shock loss to Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Jan 30 Australia captain Lucy Hamilton believes her side’s unexpected loss to Sri Lanka in their final Super Six contest in Bangi on Wednesday could serve as a wake-up call and help propel them towards victory at the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025.

Despite having already secured a semi-final spot, Australia faltered against Sri Lanka, struggling to chase down a modest target of 100. The Aussies were undone by spin, managing only 87/8 in response to Sri Lanka’s 99/8.

Hamilton, however, remains confident that her side can learn from the setback and put in a stronger performance when they face South Africa in the semi-final at Kuala Lumpur’s Bayuemas Oval on Friday.

Reflecting on the defeat, Hamilton acknowledged that the loss served as a reality check for her team. “I think it was a really good day for just bringing us down to earth and reiterating that it’s a really tight competition,” Hamilton said after the match.

“All the girls are really excited and looking forward to getting out there and playing the semi-final. We will take a lot from today’s game knowing other teams have a lot of spinners as well, so just adapting to those conditions quicker will be key.”

Australia’s bowlers performed admirably, restricting Sri Lanka to just 99/8, but their batting lineup struggled to adjust to the slow conditions. Sri Lanka’s spinners dominated, claiming all seven available wickets and applying relentless pressure throughout the chase.

With none of Australia’s batters yet registering a half-century in the tournament, concerns remain over their form heading into the knockout stage. Talented 15-year-old all-rounder Caoimhe Bray is the only Australian player in the tournament’s top 10 run-scorers, making her a crucial figure in the team’s bid for success.

Hamilton, who is playing in her second U19 T20 World Cup, remains optimistic about her team’s chances against South Africa.

“The girls are disappointed with the loss, but credit to Sri Lanka as they played really well and we got beaten with our batting. I thought we bowled really well and put a lot of pressure on them, but just didn’t carry it on with the bat," she said.

As Australia prepares for their semi-final clash, their ability to adapt to South Africa’s bowling attack will be crucial.

