U19 WC: Vaishnavi & Trisha help India seal semi-finals spot with commanding win over Bangladesh

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 26 Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma picked three wickets in an incredible spell while G Trisha smashed a superb 40 as India continued its unbeaten run to storm into the semi-finals of 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup with a commanding eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Bayuemas Oval on Sunday.

Rain in Kuala Lumpur threatened to turn the game into a washout for the second time in the day after the Sri Lanka-Scotland clash was abandoned due to same reasons. But the weather gods showed mercy and ensured a full match was available to play for India and Bangladesh.

Pushing Bangladesh into batting first, defending champions India managed to restrict them to 64/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Vaishnavi picking an effective 3-15, while Trisha, Shabnam Shakil, and Joshitha VJ each chipped in with a wicket. For Bangladesh, only captain Sumaiya Akter (21 not out) and Jannatul Maoua (14) were the only batters to get into double figures.

In reply, thanks to Trisha’s quickfire 40 off 31 balls, laced with eight boundaries, India’s chase became a walk in the park and was completed in just 7.1 overs. India had a brilliant start to the game as Shabnam, Joshitha, and Vaishnavi along with fielders ensured Bangladesh were left at 23/5 by the end of the tenth over.

Though Sumaiya and Jannatul stitched a 31-run partnership for the sixth wicket, Vaishnavi made a crucial impact by dismissing the latter and Sadia Akter in the 17th over, as Bangladesh eventually managed to reach 64/8 at the end of their 20 overs.

In the chase, Trisha fired on all cylinders from the get go by hammering Nishita Akter Nishi for three boundaries in the opening over. Despite losing G Kamalini for three, there was no stopping Trisha as she peppered leg-side and down the ground region with relentless boundaries.

Though she holed out in the deep four runs short of reaching the target, Sanika Chalke (11 not out) and captain Niki Prasad (five not out) ensured India reached home with ease. With the semi-final spot sealed, India will play its final Super Six game against Scotland at the same venue on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 64/8 (Sumaiya Akhter 21 not out, Jannatul Maoua 14; Vaishnavi Sharma 3-15, Joshitha VJ 1-6) lost to India 66/2 in 7.1 overs (G Trisha 40, Sanika Chalke 11 not out; Habiba Islam Pinky 1-15, Anisa Akter Soba 1-29) by eight wickets

