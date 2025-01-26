U19 WC: We just want to dominate on the field, says Niki Prasad

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 26 After defending champions India entered the semi-final of the 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup with a commanding eight-wicket win over Bangladesh, captain Niki Prasad stated that the team’s aim is to just dominate whenever they are on the field.

At the Bayuemas Oval on Sunday, left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma picked three wickets in an incredible spell as they kept Bangladesh to 64/8 in 20 overs while G Trisha smashed a superb 40 off 31 balls as India coasted to an eight-wicket victory inside eight overs of the chase.

“We’re really happy with the way we performed and how we gave a good show. It’s definitely needed for every team we face, having your bowlers come on and get the breakthroughs early on. We’ve been doing really well, I am sure they will continue the same way.”

“We’ve been putting in a lot of effort before the match and in our preparation for the fielding, it has been really good. When we’re on the field, we just want to dominate. We aim to give our best and keep evolving and getting better and better,” said Niki in an ICC release after India confirmed their semi-final spot.

Vaishnavi taking three scalps took her wickets tally for the ongoing tournament to nine, the joint-most for any player. It earned her Player of the Match award for the second time in the tournament, but she was quick to credit her teammates for setting up the win over Bangladesh.

“I have no words for this. Credit to the opening bowlers for making the spinners’ job easier. It didn’t turn as much today so I just attacked the stumps,” she said. It’s also the third time India won against Bangladesh, after beating them twice in the recently concluded U19 Women’s Asia Cup, with Trisha top-scoring on each occasion.

India will look to make it five wins from five in their second Super Six match when they face Scotland at the same venue on Tuesday.

