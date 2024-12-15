U19 Women's Asia Cup: Sonam, Kamalini guide India to 9-wicket win over Pakistan

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 15 Sonam Yadav and G Kamalini powered India to a massive nine-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening Group A match of the inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first at Bayuemas Oval but the move backfired them as they were restricted to 67/7 in 20 overs with Sonam Yadav returning with the figures of 4-6 in her four overs.

For Pakistan, wicketkeeper-batter Komal Khan top-scored with a score of 24 studded with four boundaries as no other batter barring Fatima Khan (11) was able to reach a double-digit score.

India were completely disciplined in the bowling and bagged wickets at regular intervals to keep Pakistan at bay in the encounter.

Chasing a mere 68 total, India suffered an early hiccup as opener Gongadi Trisha was caught and bowled by Fatima Khan for a two-ball duck in the first over. However, Kamalini and Sanika Chalke scripted a match-winning 68-run partnership to take the side over the line in just 7.5 overs.

Kamalini, who was named Player of the Match, struck 44 not out off 29 balls laced with three sixes and four fours while Sanika was unbeaten for 17-ball 19 including three fours to give India a dominating start in the tournament.

India will next take on Nepal on December 17 while Pakistan will lock horns with the same opponents on December 16.

Brief scores: Pakistan 67/7 in 20 overs (Komal Khan 24; Sonam Yadav 4-6) lost to India 68/1 in 7.5 overs (G Kamalini 44 not out, Sanika Chalke 19 not out; Fatima Khan 1-22) by nine wickets.

