U20 World Wrestling C'ships: Priya Malik clinches 76 kg gold, becomes second Indian women's grappler to do so

Amman [Jordan], August 18 : Indian wrestler Priya Malik secured a gold medal at the ongoing U20 World Wrestling Championships being held in Jordan on Thursday, becoming the second Indian woman ever to clinch a gold in the competition.

Priya won the gold in the 76 kg category, defeating Germany's Laura Kuehn 5-0 in the gold medal bout. Previously, Antim Panghal, had won a gold in the previous edition.

The achievement of this Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athlete has now given India two golds at the ongoing championships, which has only happened for the second time ever. The last time India did so was back in 2001.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) posted a tweet to announce the result to the fans.

U2⃣0⃣ World 🤼‍♂Championships Update☑️#TOPSchemeAthlete Priya bags 1⃣st 🥇of the day as she defeats 🇩🇪's Laura Kuehn 5-0 in the final of 76kg weight category With this,she becomes only the 2⃣nd 🇮🇳 Women Wrestler to win a🥇at the Jr World Championships Many congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/3IgHPTVCny — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 17, 2023

Also, Khelo India athlete Arju made India proud in the 68 kg category by defeating Turkey's Elif Kurt in the bronze medal bout.

Meanwhile, #KheloIndia Athlete Arju won🥉in 68kg weight category after defeating 🇹🇷's Elif Kurt Many congratulations to both the girls 🥳👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4XnGqiK4OL — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 18, 2023

Notably, Mohit Kumar on Wednesday created history after winning the U20 World Wrestling Championships, defeating Eldar Akhmadudinov 9-8 in 61-kg freestyle event in Jordan.

With this, he became the fourth Indian Freestyle (FS) Wrestler to win a Junior World Championship.

Apart from Mohit Kumar, Sagar Jaglan also claimed a silver medal in FS 79kg category while Deepak Chahal won a bronze medal FS 97kg category on Day second of the event.

Jaideep (men's freestyle 74kg, bronze) and Rajat Ruhal (men's freestyle 125 kg, bronze) are also among the medal winners.

Mohit is the fourth male wrestler from India to earn a gold medal in the U20 World Championships, following Palwinder Cheema (2001), Ramesh Kumar (2001), and Deepak Punia (2019).

So far, India has won a total of seven medals with two gold, one silver, and four bronze medals.

