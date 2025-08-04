U22 Asian Boxing Championships: India assured of six medals as two women, four men advance to semifinals

Bangkok [Thailand], August 4 : India was assured of six more medals in the U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday after Priya (women's 60kg), Paranjal Yadav (women's 70kg), Harsh (men's 60kg), Neeraj (men's 75kg), Rockey Chaudhary (men's 85kg) and Ishan Kataria (men's 90+kg) sealed their semifinals berth with comfortable victories in their respective bouts.

Priya started India's march with a unanimous 5:0 verdict against Sarii Kokufu of Japan, and Harsha also dominated Mongolia's Munkh-Erdene Erdenebold to win by an identical score line, according to a press release from BFI.

Paranjal became the third boxer to assure India a medal in the morning session after a tough battle against Mengge Zhang of China. The bout swung either way with both boxers adopting an aggressive approach, with the Indian prevailing 3:2 in a split decision.

The U19 and U22 Asian Boxing Championships, which are being held simultaneously, provide India's rising stars a platform to showcase their skills and determination against some of Asia's toughest opponents. India has fielded a strong contingent of 40 boxers 20 in each age group with a perfect mix of proven champions and potential talents who have impressed in the domestic circuit.

India were already assured of two medals in the U22 category on Sunday with Bhawna Sharma (women's 48kg) and Yatri Patel (women's 57kg) reaching the semifinals.

In the evening session, Neeraj continued India's march as he battered Chinese Taipei's Jun-Zhang Lin 5:0 to advance to the semifinals. Rockey Choudhary then made it five for the day as he played a smart tactical bout to beat Kazakhstan's Azatbek Zholdaskhan 4:1.

And Ishan Kataria underlined India's domination as the referee stopped his fight against Seyedyousef Mousavi of Iran to reach the last four stage. Among the seven Indians in action on Monday, only Sagar suffered a reversal in the men's 55kg quarterfinal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor