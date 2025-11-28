UAE to host Ireland for two T20Is in January 2026 as part of T20 WC preparation

New Delhi, Nov 28 The UAE will host Ireland for a two-match T20I series in January 2026 as part of both teams fine tuning their preparations for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, starting in India and Sri Lanka on February 7.

The matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on January 29 under lights and on January 31 in a morning start. “We are delighted to announce Ireland’s tour to the UAE. The tour will benefit both teams and help them in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 preparations.”

“Here at the ECB, we have always endeavoured to provide the best exposure and opportunities to our players by hosting ICC Full Members on a regular basis. In 2025 we hosted Bangladesh followed by a tri-series in Sharjah (Afghanistan and Pakistan).”

“Our team also earned great experience by competing in the Asia Cup. The players will have a good build-up to the prestigious ICC T20 World Cup through the Ireland series,” said Subhan Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), in a statement on Friday.

UAE and Ireland have met 11 times in men’s T20Is, with the former holding the edge via seven victories as compared to the latter’s four wins. After the series is over, Ireland will travel to Sri Lanka where they will play Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Oman as part of their Group B games in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

UAE, meanwhile, will travel to India where they will play South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Canada as part of their Group D fixtures in the mega event. “We are delighted that the Emirates Cricket Board has agreed to host and play two T20Is against Ireland at Dubai International Stadium.”

“This series against the UAE will provide part of an exceptional warm-up programme for our players – we hope to announce more fixtures shortly. Our thanks to the ECB and we look forward to playing some competitive cricket in such a prestigious stadium,” said Richard Holdsworth, Director of Cricket at Cricket Ireland.

