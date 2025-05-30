UEFA Champions League final: PSG eye maiden trophy, Inter aim to cross final hurdle

Munich, May 30 The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, which ushered in the brand new expanded league format, is coming to an end as Paris Saint Germain and Inter Milan will clash in the final at the fabled Allianz Arena here on Sunday (IST).

PSG vie for their first-ever Champions League title—an achievement that would mark a perfect ending to their golden run across competitions this season under Luis Enrique, and mark a treble. On the other hand, the Nerazzurri will be aiming for their fourth Champions League title, looking to build on a stunning campaign filled with stellar performances, particularly their dramatic semi-final against Barcelona.

Notably, this will be the first-ever Champions League meeting between the two clubs and only the second final between teams from France and Italy. The previous instance came in the 1992/93 final, when Marseille defeated AC Milan 1-0—also in Munich, but at the Olympiastadion.

PSG’s last appearance in a Champions League final was in 2020, when they lost to Bayern Munich, while Inter last reached the final in 2023, falling short against Manchester City.

Paris had a turbulent journey in the inaugural league phase. After a shaky start, they rallied to win their final three group games and secured 15th place. A dominant 10-0 knockout phase play-off win over domestic rivals Brest reignited their campaign.

From there, Luis Enrique's side overturned a home defeat to eliminate league phase winners Liverpool on penalties, then dispatched Aston Villa (5-4 on aggregate) and Arsenal (3-1 on aggregate)—the latter a measure of revenge for a league phase loss. Paris are now the third French team to reach the final of the European Cup/Champions League more than once, after Reims (1955/56, 1958/59) and Marseille (1990/91, 1992/93).

Inter, by contrast, were among the most consistent sides in the league phase, finishing fourth with just one defeat—a 1-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen, which was also the only goal they conceded. In the knockout phase, Simone Inzaghi's men eased past Feyenoord, edged Bayern 4-3 on aggregate in a tightly contested tie, and outlasted Barcelona in a thrilling semi-final that ended 7-6 on aggregate.

This will be Inter's seventh European Cup/Champions League final. They have won 10 matches in this edition—their highest tally in a single UEFA competition season. The Nerazzurri have lost only one of their 14 Champions League matches this term and are unbeaten in their last eight.

Where will the UEFA Champions League final take place?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

When will the UEFA Champions League begin?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final will be played on Sunday, June 1 at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League finale in India?

The UEFA Champions League final will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed exclusively on Sony LIV.

