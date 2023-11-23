Ugandan runner Chemusto banned for doping violations

Kampala, Nov 23 Uganda's middle-distance runner Janat Chemusto has been banned for four years by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for doping violations.

The body created by the World Athletics, whose role is to protect the integrity of the sport, announced the ban on Wednesday after Chemusto failed to challenge the AIU's assertion of Anti-Doping Rule Violations, reports Xinhua.

"The AIU has banned Janat Chemusto (Uganda) for 4 years, from July 13, 2023, for the Presence of a Prohibited Substance (19-Norandrosterone)," said the statement.

Chemusto had initially been suspended in August this year when AIU discovered the prohibited substance in her urine, but her legal team lodged in a challenge. The sample had been taken on May 13, 2023 during the Kip Keino Classic Championship held in Nairobi, Kenya.

AIU also said that following the ruling, all Chemusto's results, titles, medals, points, appearance, and prize money from May 13 will be nullified and taken back, respectively.

Uganda Athletics Federation president Dominic Otuchet said that although he did not want to comment about the ban, the federation would continue to speak to athletes about doping.

