UK CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off torch relay for 38th National Games from Haldwani

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], December 26 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the torch relay for the 38th National Games from Haldwani on Thursday.

The National Games torch will reach Dehradun on January 25 after visiting 99 locations across 13 districts of the state over 33 days.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, our government is working to transform our stateDevbhoomiinto 'Khelbhoomi'," Pushkar Singh Dhami said during the event.

The National Games are scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun from January 28 to February 14, 2025, according to an official release.

Earlier in December, CM Dhami convened a meeting with officials to review preparations for the 38th National Games. Following the meeting, he remarked that hosting the National Games is a matter of pride for Uttarakhand and a vital opportunity to foster a sports culture while contributing to the state's overall development. He also stated that the event would establish Uttarakhand as a hub for sports activities.

Speaking at the unveiling event in Dehradun, CM Dhami called it a historic day in Uttarakhand's sporting history. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting Uttarakhand the honour of hosting the 38th National Games. CM Dhami further highlighted that the logo of the 38th National Games symbolises various elements of Uttarakhand's identity.

"Today marks a historic day for Uttarakhand in the realm of sports. We are unveiling the mascot, anthem, logo, tagline, and jersey. On behalf of the people of Uttarakhand, I extend my heartfelt thanks to PM Modi for giving us the opportunity to host this event. The logo launched today reflects the diverse facets of Uttarakhand, while the anthem embodies our unity and inspires our athletes and youth to achieve excellence," CM Dhami said during the event.

Earlier, CM Dhami instructed the Chief Secretary to conduct daily reviews of the preparations. He also mentioned that he and the Sports Minister would periodically monitor progress and inspect arrangements.

Dhami emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards in the procurement of sports equipment and ensuring adequate medical facilities at all venues. He also stressed the need for comprehensive emergency response plans during the event. For security, the venues must be equipped with CCTV cameras and sufficient personnel, according to the release.

