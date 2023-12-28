UKK: Gujarat Giants eye hat-trick of wins against Telugu Yoddhas; Chennai Quick Guns to face Rajasthan Warriors

Cuttack (Odisha)[India], December 28 : Gujarat Giants will be aiming to continue their winning momentum when they take on Telugu Yoddhas in the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2, while Chennai Quick Guns will face Rajasthan Warriors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Friday.

Promoted by the Kho Kho Federation of India, Ultimate Kho Kho became a huge hit in the first season, emerging as India's third-largest non-cricket league in terms of television viewership.

Gujarat Giants are currently sitting in second position in the points table with six points from two games. They defeated Mumbai Khiladis by 34-30 in their previous match and will look to repeat the same performance in the forthcoming clash as well.

Captain of Gujarat Giants, Akshay Bhangare said, "Our team has gained confidence after the last two matches in the league. However, we are not looking at the points table at the moment, we want to take every game as it comes and look to do well in every match with the same tenacity and confidence."

On the other hand, Chennai Quick Guns are currently sitting in fourth position in the points table with five points from two games after one win and a draw. Suraj Lande of Chennai Quick Guns stated that they are confident of a good outing in the upcoming game.

"Playing well against Odisha Juggernauts at their home ground in front of their fans has raised our confidence and it will help us in the upcoming match. We performed great while chasing in the last match and will do the same against Rajasthan Warriors as well," commented Lande.

The exciting action of season 2 will be telecast on Sony Sports Network's channels with live coverage of daily two matches starting at 7:30 PM IST.

