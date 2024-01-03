UKK: Telugu Yoddhas notch their largest victory margin of the season over Mumbai Khiladis

Cuttack, Jan 3 Telugu Yoddhas stamped their dominance over Mumbai Khiladis, notching up a 40-22 victory in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

This was the largest margin of victory this season.

With the victory, Telugu Yoddhas leapfrogged Gujarat Giants into second place. For Mumbai Khiladis, who had looked to be on the up over the previous two matches, it will now be back to the drawing board.

It was Telugu Yoddhas who attacked first and they made the most of it, scoring 16 points in Turn 1 while only allowing their opponents a single dream run point. It was a team effort from the Telugu Yoddhas attackers, with six different players contributing to their team’s tally.

They then consolidated that advantage with a stunning defensive display in Turn 2. Their first batch of Pratik Waikar, Avdhut Patil and Aditya Ganpule stayed on the mat for five minutes and 17 seconds, garnering five dream run points. All three members of their second batch managed to remain unconquered as the first innings finished with Telugu Yoddhas leading 21-7. It was the lowest attacking turn of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2.

It was always going to be a long road back from there for the Mumbai Khiladis and their fortunes did not change for the better in Turn 3. Their first batch lasted a mere minute and 33 seconds. Their third batch, consisting of Hrushikesh Murchavade, Sibin M and Pratik Devare, did fare better, scoring a dream run point. But that made little difference to the overall picture as Telugu Yoddhas went into the final turn with a mammoth 29-point lead.

Thursday will see Telugu Yoddhas take on leaders Chennai Quick Guns while Gujarat Giants will take on Rajasthan Warriors.

