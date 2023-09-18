Ultimate Kho Kho franchises demand reworking of league's financial model ahead of second season

New Delhi [India], September 18 : The franchises of Ultimate Kho Kho, India's premier Kho Kho league, on Monday, demanded that League CEO Tenzing Niyogi halt the ongoing work on the second season, and address the financial concerns raised by the franchises.

In an open letter addressed to Niyogi, the franchises sought an update on the issues of financial viability of the franchises which were raised with the League founders in a meeting on July 25th, attended by Niyogi, Abhay Agarwal and all relevant stakeholders

The letter also demanded a rework of the current financial model of the Ultimate Kho Kho in consultation with the franchises. "While we understand that you are in the planning stage for Season 2, our main concern continues to be the financial viability of the franchises. We would like to clearly state that it is critical to rework the current financial model in consultation with the franchises & address our concerns," the letter said.

The franchises asked Niyogi to address the concerns before any public announcements are made on the second season of Ultimate Kho Kho. "The League has to make it financially sustainable for the franchises and we are willing to jointly work on a solution that addresses the short and long-term sustainability concerns," the letter said.

The franchises also demanded that the league to set up an Ethics and Governance Committee and Unifying Kho Kho Rules ahead of the next season.

"As next steps, we propose that a joint meeting between representatives of Franchises, League Management and League's majority shareholders is called urgently to discuss potential solutions regarding the revised franchise financial model," the letter said.

Lastly, the franchises also requested an understanding of the league's "current media rights structures" defining the same as "key contributor to the franchise financials".

